Copa and Cogeca launch new video on importance of glyphosate

Copa and Cogeca has launched a new video featuring farmers across the EU talking genuinely on the importance of glyphosate for them and of the many environmental benefits of using it.

Ahead of talks in the EU Standing Committee on Thursday, Copa and Cogeca Secretary-General Pekka Pesonen said: “This video shows the huge importance of glyphosate for our farmers. Farmers from Poland, France, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, UK, Spain talk on what glyphosate means to them: for the environment, for food supplies, for rural areas. Glyphosate has been given a positive assessment by both the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

“There is no reason but to re-authorise its use for the full 15 years. We urge decision-makers to be rational and not overcome by emotion or politics. If it’s not renewed for the full term, trust in the EU institutions and decision-makers will be broken.

“This widely used active substance contributes to feeding a growing population and to ensure agriculture conservation and fertile soils. Without it, European farmers will be penalised vis a vis their competitors and high quality food supplies will be threatened,” he concluded.