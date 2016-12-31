Corries extend welcome to their January heifer sale

Make sure you head to Ballymena Mart on 11th January for Will and Gareth Corries commercial in calf heifer sale. 100 head are set to come under the hammer at 7pm with viewing welcome from 5pm.

This is one of the most talked about sales for some time as it offers top quality replacements without any dairy breeding. They are mostly Limousin and Simmental sired stock, and are due to calve from February onwards.

This is an ideal opportunity to source heifers for existing or new suckler herds, with the assurance that all stock are of the very highest quality. The Corries have in recent years participated in the NI Limousin Club’s commercial herd competition, and on many occasions came out on top as the leading herd in the province.

A full round up of the sale stock is available to view on www.agriimages.co.uk.

Will Corrie adds: “This is a genuine sale of our in calf heifers. We have always strived to work with the very best stock that we could and find that the Limousin X works well in terms of quality and minimal management.”

All stock can be viewed at the mart from 5pm on sale day with the auction kicking off at 7pm sharp.

For more information contact Gareth on 07815069344.