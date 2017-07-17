Council reinforcing its message on illegal scrambler use

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is cracking down on illegal scrambler use.

This follows numerous reports of nuisance riders in public areas around Coleraine.

We want our parks and open spaces to be family friendly and welcoming spaces, and we want to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors at all times. Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

With the summer season now upon us, meaning more people are enjoying the outdoors, Council wants to reinforce its message.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, said: “We want our parks and open spaces to be family friendly and welcoming spaces, and we want to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors at all times.

“Those engaging in this type of anti-social behaviour are putting lives at risk. Anyone riding a scrambler should only do so within a controlled environment.”

The campaign is supported by the PSNI and the borough’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

A PSNI spokesperson says people need to know the law: “It is illegal to use scramblers on public green areas. And to ride on a road you need a driving licence, third party insurance, number plates, tax, appropriate lights and markings.

“You must also comply with all construction and use regulations. Scramblers are powerful machines which can kill or seriously injure if they are used without safety equipment or without due care and attention.”

Anyone who would like to discuss this issue should call Roads Policing Unit on 0845 600 8000.

Or if you want to report information to the PSNI use the non-emergency 101 number.