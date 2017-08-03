‘Cracker’ result for local cheese

Have your say

Northern Ireland dairy cooperative Dale Farm received an impressive level of industry recognition for its products this week, taking home 25 industry awards from the International Cheese Show at Nantwich (25th-26th July).

Now in its 120th year, the 2017 Nantwich Show saw 250 expert judges sample over 5,600 entries from over 50 different countries, including the UK, Europe, the USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Featuring amongst Dale Farm’s haul of accolades included eight Gold and nine Silver awards.

Products receiving Gold award status included Dromona Cheddar slices whilst Silver recognition went to Dromona Mild Cheddar and Fivemiletown Goat’s Barrel.

The Fivemiletown range was also recognised with Bronze awards for its popular Ballybrie and Boilie Goats cheese.

Dale Farm markets its cheese ranges under the Dale Farm, Dromona and Fivemiletown brands in Northern Ireland and Great Britain; and Rowan Glen in Scotland.

The company produces 45,000 tonnes of Cheddar per annum from its plant in Cookstown, County Tyrone, using milk supplied by its 1,300 farmer members. Its Fivemiletown brand offers a range of speciality Cheddars and soft cheeses, using traditional craft cheesemaking methods.

Stephen Cameron, Group Commercial Director at Dale Farm, said: “Awards such as the 25 Dale Farm has just picked up at Nantwich act not only as a stamp of approval from industry experts, but also a guarantee of product quality to the consumer.

“By combining the skill of our experienced cheesemakers with top quality local milk from our farmer members, we are proud that our cheese continues to be recognised as world class.”