Crowds flock to the ever popular Omagh rare breeds event

Over the bank holiday weekend, crowds flocked to the Ulster American Folk Park outside Omagh to see rare and minority breeds.

The cattle, sheep and pigs on display at the Ulster American Folk Park were provided by the RBST (Rare Breeds Survival Trust) Sperrins and Lakelands Support Group.

David McKinstry, Judge, presents Stephen and Rachel McMaster the Holmes Jack cup for best pig display at the Ulster American Folk Park

The family friendly event proved ever popular this year and the petting area again proved to be the star attraction for visitors young and old.

This year’s display was judged by David McKinstry from the Parklands Veterinary Group. The winner of the Holmes Jack cup for cattle was awarded to Stephen Cassidy. The Holmes Jack cup for sheep was presented to Paul Beattie and the Holmes Jack cup for pigs went to Stephen and Rachel McMaster.

Thanks must go to David McKinstry for taking the time to judge the display. Thanks must also be extended to Liam Correy from the Ulster American Folk Park for his continued support and help throughout the event.

The group is now busy preparing for a busy summer of events.

For further information about the RBST Sperrins and Lakelands Support Group find them on facebook.