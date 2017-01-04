Crumlin WI visit Hillstown shop

The ladies of Crumlin WI travelled to Hillstown Farm Shop for their December outing.

They were welcomed with a glass of mulled juice and members had an opportunity for some retail therapy before enjoying a delicious evening meal. The festive mood was also set by John Duncan’s Christmas carols.

After the meal the owner Nigel Logan told members how the farm shop began and has grown over the last 10 years.

The competition for a Santa was won by Hazel Minford.

The birthday girl was Chris Wilson.

There was a free ballot with Christmas goodies as prizes and each member went home with a gift from Santa’s sack.