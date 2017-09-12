Culnagechan female production sale

Local pedigree Limousin breeders Derek Hume and son Gary from Randalstown are looking forward to their pedigree production sale on September 15th at Ballymena Mart where there will be 28 lots up for sale at 7pm.

Derek and Gary have worked together to build up a strong Culnaghechan herd since 2003. Over the years the herd has had many successes in both the show and sale circuits locally and mainland UK with his top price to date standing at 48,000gns.

Last year he gained top awards at the annual NI Limousin Cattle Club Herd Competition placed first for Best Stock bull, Best Progeny by stock bull and Best Heifer under two years.

Over the years they have retained most of their female progeny but following the success of last year’s sale last August, this is the second time they have held their own female sale. The herd stock bull Iveagh Gilkes, who was purchased for 20,000gns at Carlisle, produces calves with good conformation and very easy calving trait.

Derek commented: “We have really focused on breeding Limousin females with easy calving traits. We don’t need the burden of extra costs that come with using bulls that produce big calves and cows who require Caesarean sections. Iveagh Gilkes is a bull with both good Beef Values and GBEV’s figures within the breed and is in top percentage of carcass traits.”

The herd is a member of a CHECS Controlled Health Scheme for Johnes where the herd is currently on the top Risk Level 1. Cattle are routinely vaccinated against both BVD & LEPTO on an annual basis.

The sale offers another chance to purchase young females that will go on to make great breeding cows.

A full catalogue will be available next week at J A McClellands or via email from heatherhume@tiscali.co.uk.