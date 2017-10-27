Cups galore at Kells and District

Kells & District HPS were first away in the local area with the cups and trophies presented in the clubrooms last Friday evening. The members were made welcome by Chairman Derek Millar.

Highest Prize-winner was once again Surgenor Bros who are indeed the loft to beat, under strong pressure from runner-up J Millar & Son,followed by A Barkley & Son, C & D Jackson, B Swann & Son, Harry Boyd, George McDowell, Gregg Bros and Steven Bell who had one of the top results of the season sending four birds to the Kings Cup and getting three with two birds in the result.

Surgenor Bros won – Highest Prize-winner, Talbenny (2), Best Ave Talbenny (1) & (2), Logan Cup, Sizzlers 2 Bird, M Smyth Cup, R Service Cup, YB Knock-Out, YB Points, YB Inland National (NIPA). Surgenor Bros won the following races. Old Birds: Mullingar, Tullamore, Talbenny (2), Yearling Hen National, and Corrin (2). Young Birds: Mullingar, Tullamore, Roscrea (1), Gowran Park (1), Fermoy (1), and Rosscarbery National.

Jack Millar & Son won – McKitterick Cup Corrin, Penzance, OB Classic, and Cross Channel Average. Races won included Corrin OB, Penzance, Penzance OB Classic and 2nd Area Lib from Mullingar.

Alan Barkley & Son won Talbenny YB Nat, Young Bird of the Year, Adair Cup Talbenny & Rosscarbery YB Nat, and Joe Wright Cup. Alan won Talbenny YB Nat and the YB Fermoy 5 Bird Championship.

C & D Jackson won – OB Inland Nat (NIPA), Campbell School Cup Talbenny (1) and Tom Shanks Memorial OB of the Year. Christine & Davy won the Talbenny (1) race.

Brian Swann & Son won – Nan McFarlane Shield and Bude Cup. The loft won Gowran Park (2) and then Bude and the Yearling Cocks Nat from Rosscarbery on the same weekend.

Harry Boyd won – Harry Smyth Cup (3rd & 4th OB Races). Harry won the Fermoy 5 Bird OB Championship.

George McDowell won – D Graham Memorial for Highest INFC Position, Old Bird Inland Nat Rosscarbery, and he also won 1st in the INFC Skibbereen OB Inland National.

Gregg Bros were followed in the list by Steven Bell who won C Duncan Cup Lowest Winning Velocity, Old Bird Nat Cup with a great result in St Allouestre and George Herron Thophy. The list was completed with McFarland & Agnew, Tully Lofts who has 1st Gowran Park (1) and Henry Turkington.

Banbridge Sale Season

Rab Hunter of Ballynahinch HPS has a sale on Thursday 26th October in Banbridge. Closure of his stock loft and top quality stock. Rab has been an astute buyer of quality pigeons for many years. His stock loft houses some outstanding up to date winning bloodlines, mainly the fabulous National winning Soontjen lines of Davy Hutchinson, Premier Stud Herman-Ceusters and David Calvin stock at great expense. Numerous top Open & Sect positions have been won by the loft in recent years including 2nd Open INFC Nationals and also good positions in the East Down Combine including 3rd, 4th and 5th Open Derbies. Rab has found it difficult with his farming interests to continue to maintain the high commitment necessary therefore it is with some reluctance he has decided to close his stock loft which currently houses all his top breeders. Wesley Sawyers has been instructed to conduct the sale of the stock birds. Don’t miss this in Banbridge on Thursday 28th October. A few days later Darren Thompson & Son Laurelvale HPS has a sale on Saturday 28th October in Glenavy and also in Banbridge on Tuesday 31st October. Entire clearance sale due to work commitments and planning issues. Open winners and section winners all in sale. Auctioneer Wesley Sawyers Tel: 028 406 26861 or Mobile: 17831 560399.

Sale on behalf of Allan McDonald, Portadown & Drumcree will be held in the Banbridge British Legion Hall on Thursday 9th November starting at 8.00pm, birds on view from 7.00pm. This is a first ever sale for the top Mid Ulster loft who finds he has too many birds to properly give them the best attention.

He has a top racing record in the INFC where he served as Secretary for many years including winning the Blue Riband Kings Cup and also been 4th & 5th Open. “Clan Queen” made history winning in 1988 from Rennes. He has also finished 2nd Open in the Yearling National and 3rd in the Blue Riband YB Nat Penzance.

Racing with the Mighty NIPA he has won 1st Open from Talbenny and then in 2014 scored a fantastic double with 1st Open Penzance and 1st Open OB Classic beating 4966 birds with his Blue w/f cock “Classic 3.57” who also won the RPRA Irish Region 250-450 Mileage Award. This year again he scored a top performance with his Mealy cock “Super Ryan” taking 1st Sect E & 4th Open NIPA St Malo when only 10 Birds were clocked in 3 days in the Old Bird National.

Mid Antrim show season

Local clubs have been holding meetings to arrange a show series and good to see a number have published lists of events, most appear to be open to all local lofts. Ballymena & District are traditionally first way on the usual Monday night, Broughshane & District are Tuesday, Kells & District on a Wednesday, and Ahoghill Flying Club on Friday.

Ballymena opening show will be Monday 30th October for Old Cock and Old Hen Through the Wires. The remaining Monday dates are – 6th November Young Cocks & Young Hens T/W, 13th November Yearling Cocks & Yearling Hens T/W, 20th November Old Pairs & Young Pieds T/W, 27th November Young Pairs & Old Pieds T/W, 4th December Red Mealy & Grizzle YB and Red Mealy & Grizzle OB Through Wires, 11th December YB Eye-sign and OB Eye-sign. To qualify for Show Specials a minimum of six birds must be penned. If you require more show information contact Willy Gilbert Tel: 07761 323459.

Lurgan Social HPS begin their series of shows on Monday 30th October. The classes for the first show are any age cock or hen JTW with special for best YB and a special for best Red, Mealy, Grizzle, White, or Gay Pied etc. Penning is from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Joe Brown from Dollingstown has some feeding available for sale 25kg bags, Tic Beans £9.00 and Mapel Peas £11. Tel Joe Mobile: 07709 077266.

Many of you may have already heard that Brian Herbison is closing his Pigeon Supply store at Carniny from last Friday October 20th. Ladysmith Pet Shop, Ballymena will be taking over as the supplier for Pigeon Corn and Remedies. They will have stock in store on Friday 20th and anything not in store can be ordered in. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Brian all the best in the future and to thank him for all his help. Ronnie and Marion at Ladysmith Pets, Railway Street, Ballymena.

NIPA Awards continued

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2017:

Section A - B Morgan Coalisland Blue W/F Cock GB 17 C 10221, Section B - D & H Stuart Ballymoney

Blue Cheq Hen GB 17 B 20694, Section C - Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic Red Cheq Cock NWHU 17 D 8237, Section D - M Laffin Lisburn Blue Cheq Cock GB 17 L 34129, Section E - Hagan & Rowney Portadown & Drumcree Blue W/F Hen GB 17 X 36419, Section F - J Hall & Son Harmony Blue Hen GB 17 H 33954, Section G - O Markey Ballyholland Blue Cheq Cock GB 17 B 23651, Section H - D Booth Foyle Cheq Pied Cock GB 17 F 19466.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall (The Irish Region Trophy) Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic HPS Red Cheq Cock NWHU 17 D 8237.

N.I.P.A Young Fancier of the Year 2017 – (B Fletcher & Son Cup) – Delaney & McCambridge Harmony

Runner Up – (NIPA Trophy) Miss Keelie Wright Lurgan Social

N.I.P.A. President’s cup – Presented at Ladies Night.

National and Classic Winners 2017:

B. Fletcher & Son Cup – Rosscarbery Old Bird National – O Markey Ballyholland Vel 2124

Stena Trophy – Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship – B Corley Monaghan Vel 1335

J. H. O’Neill Cup – Penzance Classic – J Rock Harryville Vel 1449

News of the World -- McComb Cup -- Pigeon Portal.com Cup – St. Malo Old Bird National –

Russell Bros Dromara Vel 705

D. McNeilly Cup – Runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National – Donnelly Bros Newry City Vel 694

McKeown Cup – Talbenny Young Bird National – R Francey Eastway Vel 1399

H. McVeigh Cup – Rosscarbery Young Bird National – Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore Vel 1289

Northern Bank Cup – Yearling Hen National – G McKenna Eastway Vel 1904

Northern Bank Cup – Yearling Cock National – D & J Campbell Eastway Vel 1906

Volvo – Fermoy Five Bird Y.B. Championship – N Weir Loughgall Vel 1920.