Cydectin young handlers display their skills

A group of expert young handlers who qualified at various shows throughout the province displayed their skills to perfection at the final of the Cydectin® Young Handlers competition at Clogher Valley Show.

Judge Mary Kerr was impressed with the standard of stockmanship and congratulated all of the competitors on their handling skills. She eventually awarded the championship to George Hanthorn and the reserve award to Matthew Hall.

Matthew Hall, reserve Cydectin Young Handler with Marjorie Blackburn, steward, Mary Kerr, judge and Raymond Irvine, Zoetis.

Aurelie Moralis, Veterinary Consultant with Zoetis, the manufacturers of CYDECTIN® sheep wormer, congratulated all of the winners.

She commented: “We are delighted to sponsor a competition which highlights both the standard of management that these animals have enjoyed and the expert handling of them on the day.”

Aurelie also paid tribute to all of the shows for organising the qualifying rounds and especially to Clogher Valley Show for co-ordinating and hosting the final competition.