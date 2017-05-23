D-Max VIPs head to Todd’s Leap

The first of seven exclusive Isuzu VIP Drive Days in Northern Ireland to demonstrate the abilities of the latest generation D-Max will be held at Northern Ireland’s leading Adventure Centre, Todd’s Leap.

Isuzu dealers’ VIP guests will take on the Co Tyrone offroad circuit in the new model of NI’s favourite pick-up, the Isuzu D-Max.

The demonstration drive days then roll out later this month to each of the six Isuzu specialist dealers in the province.

Talking on the Farming Life stand before the free prize draw for a new D-Max won by Ballinderry reader Iris Murphy, Isuzu Director William Brown said: “We chose Balmoral for our new model D-Max’s UK launch because they are so popular here in Northern Ireland.

“Our stand at the show has been flooded by enquiries – everybody wants to experience our latest pick-up for themselves.

“We researched several venues and were seriously impressed by Todd’s Leap.

“Their superb facilities and expert instructors will ensure that whatever the weather throws at our VIP’s new D-Max will come out on top, in complete safety.

“We’ll have on and off road driving, and a laden trailer to demonstrate our class-leading towing ability, and new hillstart and descent control features.

“It will be a terrific day, with barbecue and refreshments to refuel our guests. The offroad tracks will thoroughly test AWD, shift-on-the-fly and Low Range.

“The Todd’s Leap VIP event is strictly invitation only, with limited places. Call your local Isuzu dealer early.

“We have six further demonstration days later this month so if the Todd’s Leap date doesn’t suit contact any Isuzu NI dealer for an invite to their own exclusive event.

“New six speed automatic and manual transmissions return up to 46mpg from a new turbodiesel engine, and driving range exceeds 500 miles.

“The flagship Blade model is the only pick-up with Apple Play and Android connectivity.

“All models now have five years Euro Assist should you run out of fuel on either side of the border, or need help changing the full sized spare wheel supplied as standard.”

The 2017 D-Max boasts more power, more specification and more economy – the all new powertrain achieves the seemingly impossible – greater output, using less fuel. Isuzu’s turbodiesel achieves Euro 6 emissions without resort to AdBlue, bringing significant savings on running and maintenance costs, and a welcome hassle free experience for vehicle drivers.

“New D-Max is another jump forward for the class leader, it’s available on BASC and UFU schemes to deliver even more value for members. The best in class just got better – we’re so confident about new D-Max’s capabilities we’re offering 48 hour demos to prospective buyers,” said Mr Brown.

“An opportunity to separate the best from the rest. Isuzu only build commercials – every part is designed to do as hard a day’s work as our growing band of Northern Ireland customers.

“Come along and experience the D-Max difference for yourself – and be sure to say that Farming Life sent you.”