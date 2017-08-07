DAERA announces advance payments for 2017

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed its intention to issue advance payments for the Basic Payment Scheme and Greening Payment from 16 October 2017.

Advance payments will only be made on fully verified claims.

European Regulations permit the Department to make advance payments of up to 50% of the total individual value of the claim. The balance may be paid from 1 December 2017.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “The delivery of advance payments in 2017 is a direct consequence of the increase in the number of farmers submitting their Single Applications online. The Department is committed to maximising the number of payments made to farmers in October and again in December.”