DAERA confirms review of AFBI now under way

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced it is to undertake a periodic review of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

All public bodies are subject to periodic review to ensure they remain effective and accountable. DAERA’s review of AFBI will follow the Cabinet Office’s Tailored Review approach.

In the first instance it will examine the role of AFBI before considering its capacity for delivering more effectively and efficiently as well as ensuring the governance arrangements in place meet recognised principles of good corporate governance.

The review, which starts this month and will be completed by March 2018, will be comprehensive, constructive and beneficial to both AFBI and the department.

As part of the process, there will be an opportunity for organisations and individuals to provide information to the review.

This will include an online questionnaire, which will be publicised in due course.