DAERA Management Notes: Beef and sheep

Ventilation: Now is a good time to check how the ventilation is working in livestock sheds.

Carry out a smoke test to determine air movement and effectiveness of the stack effect within a shed. There is little or no point carrying out this test unless cattle are in the house as they create the effect. Also carrying out the test on a calm day will provide a true reflection. Make sure the inlets and outlets are not blocked up with debris, this may sound basic but can easily happen if the shed was used for other purposes through the spring and summer, especially with vented tin.

Ideally the ridge outlet area per animal should be 0.04 square metres up to 100kg liveweight, increasing to 0.1 square metres for fast growing and adult stock (note these figures are influenced by stocking densities and roof pitch). Inlet areas should be at least twice, ideally four times the calculated outlet areas.

Clipping a 150mm strip along the back and neck of cattle reduces heat stress in housed animals. Back clipping also provides a better site if using pour on products. Clipping the head and around where the neck joins the head and ears can reduce the effect of external parasites.

Fodder

There are still large areas of grassland to be harvested if conditions allow. Caution must be taken with grass harvested now (and also grass cut earlier in the year) with regards to listeriosis. Listeriosis affects the brain of sheep and cattle and originates from bacteria in the soil. In difficult harvest conditions you can expect more soil contamination. Listeriosis is more likely to affect younger animals so be extra vigilant with these groups. Tilting of the head, drooping eyelids, dullness, partial paralysis and unexplained abortions in pregnant cows are all symptoms. If in doubt talk to your vet as early diagnosis and treatment is critical.

As discussed in previous months calculating a fodder budget this winter will be a worthwhile exercise for highlighting shortages. An online tool for calculating a budget is available at: https://eservices.ruralni.gov.uk/onlineservices/Tools/Beef/Silovol.asp



SHEEP

Fluke

Mature ewes have a good resistance to stomach worms and some farmers now dose ewes for these worms just once a year around lambing time. This is not the case with liver fluke and dosing ewes for fluke using a suitable product should be considered. Talk to your vet about an appropriate programme as treatment will be more important this year due to the poor summer weather which has increased fluke numbers on many farms. You may have to fluke drench again before lambing.

Scanning

Scan 80 to 90 days after ram turnout as this gives the most accurate results. This may be coming up soon for those of you who run an early lambing flock. If you delay scanning this can leave it difficult to accurately determine litter size depending on the condition score of the ewe. Use scan results to make decisions about feeding and the future of barren ewes.

Tupping

As much as possible tupping time should remain uninterrupted to reduce stress. Ideally rotate rams within groups if they are being run in single sire groups after 14 days. Also change raddle colours every 14 days from lighter to darker colours. Make a decision as to when you want to remove the rams and move them on that date as much of the extra labour and other problems that occur are associated with late lambers. If grass supply diminishes or conditions are extremely poor, trough feeding a high energy feed, such as straight cereals, may be worthwhile for extremely prolific flocks.