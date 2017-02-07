Dairy auction shows increase

Global Dairy Trade Event 181 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 1.3%.
Key results:
AMF index up 4.0%, average price US$5,765/MT
Butter index up 4.9%, average price US$4,593/MT
BMP index down 7.5%, average price US$2,254/MT
Ched index down 3.7%, average price US$3,798/MT
LAC index up 12.4%, average price US$910/MT
RenCas index down 0.4%, average price US$6,445/MT
SMP index up 0.1%, average price US$2,608/MT
WMP index up 1.0%, average price US$3,314/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info