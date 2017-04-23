Dairy Cow Championship returns to Antrim Show

McLarnon Feeds are once again delighted to announce their sponsorship of the McLarnon Feeds/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship.

Now in its 17th year, the championship is widely recognised as one of the finest and most prestigious competitions of its kind in Northern Ireland and the UK.

The title of ‘Dairy Cow Champion’ is highly sought after and is commercially useful when selling progeny from prize-winning cows.

The Championship begins with the qualifying rounds at the regional shows. This year there are nine qualifying shows, namely Ballymena, Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh, Saintfield, Newry, Omagh, Castlewellan and Limavady.

The final then brings together the Champion Cows from each show to compete for the coveted title of Dairy Cow of the Year 2017.

This year, the final is returning to Antrim Show on Saturday 22nd July, within the picturesque grounds of Shanes Castle. The O’Neill family home has witnessed many a confrontation over the centuries, and competition will be just as heated in the Dairy Ring as the qualifiers battle it out for the top spot.

The McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship awards substantial prize money to the top six cows in the Final. The Champion Cow is presented with the McLarnon Perpetual Shield, and significant prize money is also up for grabs in the Top Exhibitor Bred and Best Udder categories. All cows exhibited at the final receive a voucher for 10 bags of McLarnon feed.

The championship is open to all breeds of dairy cows, whether pedigree or non-pedigree. They must qualify in the McLarnon Feeds/NISA Class at a Provincial Show prior to the final. Cows cannot qualify at the show on the day of the final.

Each exhibitor can only qualify a maximum of two cows and the judge at the final will not have judged the dairy classes at any of the qualifying shows.

Last year’s final had an excellent turnout of quality cows and was judged by Mr Alan Timbrell. Alan awarded the Championship to Potterswalls Action Daisybelle EX95, from the Fleming family’s Jersey herd, based in Seaforde, Co. Down.

All breeders are encouraged to bring their cows to a qualifying show with the prospect of taking home this prestigious Championship title.

McLarnon Feeds would like to wish all exhibitors an enjoyable and successful show year.