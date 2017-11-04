Dairy industry to gather at this year’s Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) this week launched the 32nd Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sponsor Danske Bank.

The picturesque Clandeboye Estate, Bangor was the setting for the launch, a fitting location given the Estate’s own pedigree herds of Holstein and Jersey cows.

Attendees at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair launch, which took place at Clandeboye Estate, Bangor

The Winter Fair will return to Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday 14th December.

As the premier annual dairy event in Northern Ireland, it provides an opportunity for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to meet and network. Competition will again be fierce as quality livestock from across Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion.

Danske Bank are once again the sole sponsors of the event, as they have been since its inception in 1986.

Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank said: “Our close links to the dairy industry and Northern Ireland’s wider agri-food industry are important to us and we hope that our long-term investment in the Winter Fair has contributed to its undoubted success. With some 200 trade stands focused on the dairy sector, and the very best dairy cattle from Northern Ireland and further afield, the Winter Fair really is a ‘must attend’ event for the sector.

“We believe the balance of challenges and opportunities facing our sector has now shifted back in favour of the opportunities and we look forward to discussing this more optimistic outlook with farmers and industry representatives at this year’s fair.”

Visitors to the Winter Fair can expect to observe the highest quality of livestock competing from across the country and this year the RUAS are delighted to welcome Hank Van Exel, who is travelling from California, USA to judge. The event also provides the perfect opportunity to meet with and hear from over two hundred dairy related trade exhibitors who will be in attendance.

New to the 2017 Winter Fair, is the hoof trimming demonstration, which will take place on the day. Millfarm Hoofcare will share their knowledge with a presentation and practical display on the causes, treatment and prevention of lameness in cows. This is sure to be an interesting addition.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director commented: “Year on year, the Winter Fair has continued to grow. Now in its 32nd year, it sits firmly within the agri-calendar as Northern Ireland’s premier annual dairy event. It really is a not-to-be missed event for farmers and industry enthusiasts. The one day show offers the chance to interact with dairy related trade exhibitors and hear about up to date technological advances, difficulties and solutions within the industry.

“Once again we have the generous financial backing of Danske Bank this year. Their continued support has played a pivotal role in making the Winter Fair the very successful event it is today. We are extremely proud of the ongoing partnership between ourselves and Danske Bank as it highlights our own, and the bank’s support of the dairy industry.”

This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday 14th December from 9am to 5pm. To keep up to date with 2017 Winter Fair news check out the website www.winterfair.org.uk, Facebook: Winter Fair or Twitter @ruaswinterfair

Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge. Discounted rates available online at www.winterfair.org.uk.