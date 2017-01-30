Dale Farm and Weight Watchers’ recipe for success in Co Down

Dale Farm and Weight Watchers have joined forces through a new partnership to make the year ahead a healthy and delicious one for Co Down residents.

Northern Ireland’s largest dairy company, Dale Farm, will be helping groups across the country to make better informed choices for a balanced diet through their range of high-quality, local produce.

Reflecting Dale Farm’s commitment to maximising the health benefits of dairy, the company will be introducing Weight Watchers members to products including its newly launched Pots of Goodness range of fat free Greek-style yogurts which have zero added sugar and are high in protein.

Similarly, Dale Farm Cottage Cheese and Dale Farm Quark – both low fat, high-protein cheese products – will feature in the recipe and serving suggestions designed especially for Weight Watchers members. From cooking and baking to snacking, Dale Farm will be offering a fresh take on how to incorporate the nutritional benefits of dairy into a balanced diet – one spoonful at a time.

Caroline Martin, head of marketing at Dale Farm, said: “We are delighted to be working with Weight Watchers and their members in Co Down. From providing group leaders with up-to-date nutritional information on our ever-expanding range of products, to sampling sessions with Weight Watcher leaders, the new partnership reflects our commitment to improving health through great-tasting local dairy products made using quality ingredients.”

Anne Marie Monaghan, marketing manager for Weight Watchers NI, added: “With Weight Watchers members being much more aware of the sugar and fat content in the food they buy, we are excited to proactively work with Dale Farm to offer the latest in terms of nutritional values and Smart Points calculations for their wide range of health boosting dairy products.

“From exclusive competitions for Weight Watchers members to product giveaways, our members in Co Down will benefit from a fun and engaging partnership with Dale Farm which will help them to incorporate dairy into a balanced diet.”

For more information on the Dale Farm range visit their website (http://dalefarm.co.uk/) or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/dalefarmni/) – and to find a Weight Watchers class near you, go to www.weightwatchers.ie or call 02890 426812.