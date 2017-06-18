Danske Bank sponsors NI Limousin Cattle Club events

Danske Bank have very kindly agreed to continue their sponsorship of the club’s prestigious awards “Show Team of the Year” and “Limousin Champion of the Year”.

For Show Team of the Year points are awarded to animals placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd in their respective classes at the following local shows Ballymena, Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh, Lisburn & Saintfield, Newry, Omagh, Castlewellan – 50th annual show, Londonderry & Limavady, Antrim and Clogher.

The Limousin Champion of the Year will be the animal winning most Championships also at these local shows throughout the summer. While some shows have already taken place, there are still six shows at which exhibitors can pick up points and Championships.

The winners of both awards will be announced at the club’s annual prize giving and dinner dance on Saturday 11 November 2017 in The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown.

The Club’s next event will be an Ordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 5 July 2017 at 8pm in Dungannon RFC.

Guest speakers will be Iain Kerr and Alison Glasgow from the British Limousin Cattle Society. Everyone welcome. Pictured above are Seamus McCormick, Danske Bank with James McComb and Leslie Hood