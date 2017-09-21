Dates announced for safety workshops

The Rural Development Council (RDC) has announced several new dates for farm health and safety workshops as part of its delivery of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 - Farm Family Key Skills.

The health and safety workshops will take place at the end of September and into October. Workshops are targeted at farmers, farm family members and farm workers.

Hosted on farm, the free to attend workshops offer practical awareness covering the everyday hazards faced by the farming industry.

Workshops offer a mix of real life stories, up to date information and a practical understanding of on farm risks, how to identify them and how to manage them. Workshops also introduce farmers to the new construction requirements and raise awareness of the ‘Making it Safer’ tool, a key requirement for the new Farm Business Improvement Scheme (FBIS).

The three hour workshops will run on the following dates:

l Thursday 28 September 2017, Newry, 7pm

l Thursday 5 October 2017, Omagh, 7pm

l Tuesday 17 October 2017, Ballynahinch, 7pm

l Thursday 26 October 2017, Eglinton, 7pm

Teresa Canavan, chief executive of RDC, said: “These workshops offer a practical approach to farm safety and allows time for discussion amongst those attending. Feedback on previous sessions has been excellent.

“We would encourage farmers, their families and employees to avail of the one of the workshops we have planned.”

To register for one of the scheduled workshops please visit www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/farm-family-key-skills/ or alternatively contact RDC on 028 8676 6980 for more information.

If you belong to a farm group, community group, church group or the like and would wish RDC to arrange a specific workshop please get in touch.

Managed by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the programme is funded through the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).