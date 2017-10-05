Dawn Meats and Dunbia deal closed

The strategic partnership and acquisition agreement announced in May 2017 by Dawn Meats and Dunbia has been completed, with all relevant regulatory clearances approved.

Dawn has agreed a strategic partnership with Dunbia to establish a joint venture in the United Kingdom comprising the UK operations of both organisations.

The combined UK businesses now trade as Dunbia and are managed by former Dunbia CEO Jim Dobson as CEO, and Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne as Executive Chairman. Last week the new brand and logo for the joint venture was unveiled to staff and customers at the business’s headquarters in Dungannon.

In the Republic of Ireland, Dawn has acquired Dunbia’s operations, and now has nine facilities (including five abattoirs), following the addition of two complementary Dunbia facilities - one abattoir in Slane, and one boning hall in Kilbeggan.

The combined businesses in the UK and Ireland will process approximately 900,000 cattle and 2.6 million sheep annually.

Commenting, Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats said: “We are very pleased to have successfully concluded this process and can now look to deliver the benefits that we believe this transaction will bring for our customers, staff and suppliers. Our focus will continue to be on quality and sustainability across three leading national businesses: Dawn Meats in Ireland, Dunbia in the UK and Elivia in France.”

The combined businesses in the UK are highly complementary, and will offer customers regionally sourced solutions for both beef and lamb from 15 facilities across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Jim Dobson, CEO of Dunbia said: “I am excited today to be introducing a fresh look for the new Dunbia business in the UK. The partnership will ensure that we can grow as a leading supplier in the UK market and deliver long-term solutions for our customers and a strong relationship with our farmer suppliers.”

Dawn Meats and Dunbia are suppliers of choice to a range of leading supermarket, food service and restaurant businesses, exporting to over 50 countries. As family-owned businesses Dawn and Dunbia remain true to their farming heritage through close relationships they have forged with the 30,000 British and Irish farmers from whom they directly source grass-fed cattle and lamb for processing. Dawn Meats was established in 1980, and has grown to a business with over £1.8bn in annual revenue.