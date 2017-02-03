Deadline extended for Tier 2 applications

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is giving farmers and growers more time to submit Tier 2 applications for the Farm Business Improvement Scheme – Capital.

Recognising that Tier 2 applications will be for larger-scale transformational projects that require some time and commitment to complete, the closing date for Tier 2 applications has been extended to 4pm on 10 March 2017.

This extension will allow farmers and growers who are currently working on their applications extra time to complete them, in particular their business plans. In addition, it will allow applicants to fully engage with their banks/lending institutions and work towards meeting the additional supporting information or permissions required for the application process.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to log on to www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/fbis-capital-scheme-tier-2 for information.

Furthermore, applicants may visit the Frequently Asked Questions page of the DAERA website at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/fbis-capital-scheme-questions-and-answers or send questions by email to tier2@daera-ni.gov.uk