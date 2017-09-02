Deadline for nominations is extended

There is still time to get your nominations in for the 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards.

Organisers have taken the decision to extend the deadline to Monday, September 11, to allow those last minute nominations to be included in this year’s event which will be held at La Mon Hotel and Country Club on Thursday, October 19.

This gala black tie event has become one of the highlights of the agricultural calendar and brings together representatives from all sectors, young and old, to recognise the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Explaining the decision to extend this year’s entry deadline, Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers said: “The Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards are now in their seventh year and we are very proud of all that we have achieved in that time.

“We want everyone to have one last think over who they could nominate for one of our awards this year. There are so many deserving candidates out there and I would encourage anyone who is thinking about nominating a friend or neighbour or colleague to complete the nomination process now.

“Over the years we have been delighted that the awards has grown in stature and really developed into something special and we want everyone to be a part of it.”

For full details on the categories available for nominations please see page 48 in today’s Farming Life.