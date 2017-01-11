Demand holding very strong at Lisnaskea Mart

A small entry for the first sale of 2017 with demand holding very strong for all types.

Leading prices:

Weanling steers and bulls: Newtownbutler producer 360kg Char to £870. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Char to £824, 260kg Char to £582 and 260kg Char to £570. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Char to £800 and 300kg Char to £732. Derrylin producer 350kg S/H to £762, 370kg Lim to £740 and 350kg AA to £670. Aghalane producer 290kg Daq to £745 and 250kg Char to £620. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Char to £742 and 330kg Char to £730. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Daq to £620 and 190kg S/H to £430. Derrygonnelly producer 240kg Her to £454.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 500kg Char to £935. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Char to £875, 440kg Char to £820, 420kg Char to £815, 390kg Char to £785, 360kg Char to £700 and 310kg Char to £620. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Char to £598. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Lim to £580 and 260kg Char to £565. Derrylin producer 250kg AA to £516. Newtownbutler producer 200kg Daqs to £460 each. Derrygonnelly producer 290kg Lim to £632, 290kg Lim to £620, 290kg Lim to £618, 260kg Lim to £610, 260kg Her to £520, 260kg Sim to £520, 230kg Her to £370 and 230kg Char to £370.

Special entry on Tuesday 17th January at Lisnaskea of ten top quality bulling heifers from a local producer.

More quality lots each week to supply a fast growing demand.