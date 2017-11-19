Details revealed for Allams event

Allams 94th Christmas show and sale of beef cattle and spectacular calves including young handlers event will be held on Tuesday, 28th November 2017 at the Kings Hall Complex, Balmoral, Belfast.

Announcing the sponsorship, Richard Primrose, agri manager, Bank of Ireland UK commented: “Bank of Ireland UK is delighted to be supporting the Allams Christmas show and sale for the fourth year running.

“This event showcases the very best commercial beef cattle produced in Northern Ireland and is now widely recognised as one of the best fatstock shows and sales.

“At Bank of Ireland UK we recognise the importance of the local beef industry and the significance of breed selection in terms of farm profitability. This sector plays a vital role within the rural economy providing jobs and financial stability through both domestic and international sales. The exceptional high standard of conformation and weight gain expressed through the stock at Allams demonstrates the importance of progressive farmers continually improving the performance of their stock, ultimately leading to Northern Ireland producing some of the finest commercial cattle within the UK and Ireland.”

Richard Primrose concluded: “Shows like Allams provide a great platform to showcase the best commercially bred cattle within Northern Ireland. It demonstrates the real dedication and commitment farmers here have for their farm quality assured beef. I am delighted Bank of Ireland UK will be there supporting this event and the farmers that play a vital role within this important industry.

“We will have a number of business advisers at the show so please take time to come and speak to us at our trade stand.”

Judging the event will be Sam Milliken, Killykergan, Coleraine. Sam won the Ulster Housewife’s Championship in 2007 and followed up by winning the Supreme Championship 2008. He also judged the Housewife’s Championship in 2011.

Sam will judge the calf spectacular and all the beef classes and championships.

The popular young handlers competition sponsored by the Reid family of Aghalee will be judged by Alice Stubbs from Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh.

This will be Allams’ 25th show and sale at Balmoral. A spokesperson for RUAS has advised Allams that this will be the last show to be held at the Kings Hall Complex due to the redevelopment of the site.

Entries representing all counties of Northern Ireland will compete for the £10,000 prize fund, 16 silver cups including a new cup provided by The Royal Smithfield Club, London. They have recognised the Allams event as one of the top Christmas cattle shows in the UK and have kindly loaned the Duke of Bedford Cup to be awarded to the exhibitor of the champion spectacular calf.

Time table of Events:

Judging of Calf Spectacular - 11.30am

Judging of Beef Classes - 12 noon

Judging of Young Handlers - 2.30pm

Sale of Calves - 5pm

Final Judging - 6pm

Sale of Beef - 7pm

Free admission and car parking. Entrance Gate “A” at front of Kings Hall (beside Golf Club).

Catering available ALL DAY.

For further information contact Roy Gibson, Allams on 07775 665 999.