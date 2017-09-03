Devenish to sponsor World Dairy Summit

Devenish, will be at the heart of international debate on dairy, when the World Dairy Summit is held in Belfast in October.

The company has been announced as the platinum sponsor for the upcoming World Dairy Summit (WDS). The WDS 2017 will take place from 30th October to 2nd November and will assess the future of dairy globally, including the opportunities and challenges faced by the sector. The event is being hosted by the UK National Committee of the International Dairy Federation (IDF).

The four-day summit will explore key issues, including dairy policy and economics, sustainability, nutrition, marketing, farm management, animal health and welfare, dairy science and technology, food safety, antimicrobial resistance and emerging topics.

Richard Kennedy, Group CEO with Devenish, said: “The World Dairy Summit will engage industry stakeholders in the sound science and innovation that is delivered across the dairy industry. This is the basis upon which all of our sustainable nutritional products and solutions are developed and delivered in Devenish.

“The Summit aligns closely with our company strategy, ‘One Health, From Soil to Society’, which focuses on the importance of nutrient utilisation in soil, plant, animal, environmental and human health, as key and interlinked components of the value chain. The event is also taking place in our home town, which makes it a perfect fit.”

Dr. Mike Johnston, joint chair of the Local Organising Committee for the IDF World Dairy Summit 2017, said: “We are delighted that Devenish will be sponsoring this year’s event. The Summit will bring together an unrivalled network of international experts to share information on the key opportunities and issues facing the dairy sector. Throughout the Summit, experts will exchange best practice across a range of disciplines to help continue drive dairy forward.”

For more information on the individual conference programmes, technical tours and social events, and to register for the event, please visit: www.idfwds2017.com.