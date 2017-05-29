Dexter National Show held at Balmoral Park

Balmoral Show was the venue for the Dexter Society National Show in 2017.

Although due to movement restrictions there were no Dexters shown from outside the province, the local breeders put on a fantastic display of 67 Dexters over the classes.

Overall Dexter Champion Northbrook Atlas. Owners Matthew and Alana Bloomer are pictured with Chris from FP McCann (sponsor)

Wednesday was a bright and sunny day and the crowds round the ring were kept interested all day. The judge was Mr Mike Kemmish, from England, who was very intensive in his judging and positive in his results.

The bull (over 36 months class) was won by the Bloomer family with Northbrook Atlas which went on to take Overall Supreme while the winner of the (cow in milk class) Ballyloughan Fairytale from Montgomery and McClenaghan also took Champion Female and Reserve Supreme Champion.

The dry cow winner was Elmwood Meara shown by Ryan Lavery. Senior cow over seven years was Ballyhartfield Bliss owned by James McCullough.

The heifer over 24 months went to Montgomery and McClenaghan with Ballyloughan Isabella. They also won the Heifer 12—24 months with Ballyloughan Ivory. The heifer calf class went to Ballydavey Blossom owned by James McCullough.

The bull class (between 12 –24 months)went to Matthew Bloomer with Castlescreen Clearcut. The bull calf class went to James O’Rourke with Ballela Steady Fox. Pair of Dexters over 36 months SM&M Alexander. Pair 12-36 months Matthew Bloomer. Pair under 12 months Damien Tumelty. The group of three animals was won by Matthew Bloomer.

The society wishes to thank the judge Mr Mike Kemmish, Chief Steward James Eccles and Christopher Harris, Lynn Harris and Alison Jackson who worked steadily all day to keep the show running smoothly.

This show was a great success for the National Dexter show and proves that the Dexter cattle are still rising in popularity as well with the largest cattle breed entry at Balmoral this year.

The Dexter Society members want thank all those who contributed and helped raise £500 for Rural Support NI through Dexter Red Hoof day.