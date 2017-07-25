Dexters on show at Castlewellan

Have your say

The Dexter Cattle Society Northern Ireland Group had another great day at Castlewellan Show.

An entry of 30 Dexters in the catalogue made it the second largest beef breed entry in the show.

Champion Northbrook Atlas owned by The Bloomer family pictured along with judge Felicity Thompson

However with only four classes and a very small ring it was difficult for the judge to see the cattle walking out due to high numbers.

Ms Felicity Thompson from Berkshire England was judging and was very positive in her choices.

The first class - Dexter cow born before 31st December 2014 - was won by James McCullough and Ballyhartfield Bliss.

Second was Ballyhartfield Binky shown by M and A Bloomer and third was Montgomery and McClenaghans Ballyloughan Fairytale.

The second class – Heifer – had first and second places taken by James McCullough with Northbrook Millicent and Ballydavey Blossom while third went to Nigel McIlrath with Dunlarg Patricia.

The Dexter bull class went to Northbrook Atlas and M and A Bloomer who also took third with Castlescreen Clearcut.

Second was Ryan Lavery and Derryola Danger Mouse.

First and second in the calf class was Montgomery and McClenaghan with Ballyloughan Kelpie and Ballyloughan Kerria.

Third was M and A Bloomer with Cadian Betsy. The championship was taken by Northbrook Atlas shown by M and A Bloomer aDexnd reserve champion was Ballyhartfield Bliss –James McCullough.

The judge Ms Felicity Thompson commented on the excellent turnout which more than equalled any of the English shows, and also said that the standard was very high.

Thanks goes to the Castlewellan Show committee for putting on the Dexter classes.

Hopefully there will be even greater numbers next year.