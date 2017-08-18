Dexters turn on the style at Antrim

The Dexter Cattle Society N.I. Group held their Premier competition in conjunction with Antrim Show on July 22.

Having ten classes and an entry of forty in the catalogue as well as ten participants in the Young Handlers classes this gave judge Stephen Adcock, from Staffordshire, a very busy morning.

It was another great show for the Bloomer and McCullough families who were well placed in many classes. The Bloomer family bull, Northbrook Atlas, took the championship with James McCullough and Saltire Spectre as reserve champion.

The dry cow class was won by Ryan Lavery with Elmwood Meara. Second was Ballyloughan Amber from Montgomery & McClenaghan. In the cow with calf at foot class first and second both went to James McCullough with Saltire Spectre and Ballyhartfield Bliss.

The Heifer in calf class was won by the Bloomer family with Northbrook Jerry. Second was James McCullough and Northbrook Millicent. Nigel McIlrath won the Maiden heifer class with Dunlarg Patricia, with James McCullough and Ballydavey Blossom in second.

The Bull class, which was well subscribed, was won by the Bloomer family with Northbrook Atlas. Ballyloughan Chevlier took second place shown by Damien Tumelty.

There were two calf classes for bull and heifer calves. The heifer class was won by CaclianBetsy belonging to the Bloomer family and second was Ryan Lavery with Derryola Mini Mouse. The Bull calf was won by Ballyhartfield Pedro owned by Mike Frazer and second was Damien Tumelty with Castlescreen Dynamite.

The pairs class went to the Bloomer family with Damien Tumelty second.

There was a good turnout for the Young Handlers classes Junior and Senior. The Junior class was won by Ross McCalmond showing Mike Frazers Ballyhartfield Pedro and the Senior class was won by Nathen Tumelty who also won the overall championship.

As well as sashes for the champion and reserve there were also sashes for the champion and reserve calves. Ballyhartfield Pedro took champion and Cadian Betsy was reserve. Cups and trophies were then presented to all the winners.

The Dexter Cattle Society N.I. Group would like to thank Stephen Adcock for judging and Deirdre Hilton as steward and particularly Peter Eakin of Eakin Bros Izusu who produced a magnificent stand for the Dexters publicity base.