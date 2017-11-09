Dine with a difference during Causeway Coast and Glens Restaurant Week

The Causeway Coast and Glens is enjoying a growing reputation as a foodie destination.

And to celebrate this, the area is looking forward to the return of Restaurant Week from November 11th – 19th.

The nine-day event, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, serves up a range of ‘foodie’ experiences built on a combination of fabulous local producers and a vibrant dining scene. It introduces alternative eating concepts including degustation where the focus is on careful appreciation of tastes and enjoying eating as a social experience. There is also an opportunity to enjoy a communal sharing experience, welcoming the darker autumn nights as an opportunity to enjoy comforting food with friends.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “Restaurant Week highlights just why we are a food destination of choice, bringing together an exciting variety of eating and drinking experiences. Our local producers offer a fantastic range of food and drink products which are used on menus right across the Borough, giving diners a true taste of the area.”

Food tours add another aspect to Restaurant Week, providing a unique glimpse into the area and our local producers. You can choose to stay on dry land with a walking tour in Bushmills or Ballycastle or experience a trip on board the Causeway Lass where you get a chance to catch your evening meal in the crystal clear waters off our coastline.

If you feel inspired to use ingredients sourced from our local artisans in your own kitchen, you will find all you need at Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine. It takes place on Saturday 11th November with around 50 stalls to choose from, all located within the pedestrian area around the Town Hall.

This year, Restaurant Week will coincide with our award winning music festival Atlantic Sessions. It offers intimate gigs from an unrivalled line-up of performers in venues across Portrush, Portstewart and Portballintrae from November 16th – 19th. Go to www.atlanticsessions.com for full details.

To keep up to date with the latest news about Causeway Coast and Glens Restaurant Week, including information about accommodation and visitor attractions, go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com, follow us on Twitter @VisitCauseway or find us on Facebook at Visit Causeway Coast and Glens.