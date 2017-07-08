Do you need a Level 2 qualification?

The application period for the Level II Agricultural Business Operations course has been extended to 4pm on 24 August 2017.

The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks.

All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen.

Classes will be sector based covering Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Crops, Arable/Commercial Horticulture and Poultry.

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.

If you require any assistance when booking a place on this training, you can call CAFRE Industry Training Administration on 028 9442 6880 or by emailing: Industry.TrainingAdmin@daera-ni.gov.uk.