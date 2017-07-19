Don’t miss July acceptance deadline for scheme

Farmers offered an Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Wider level Scheme agreement have until 31 July 2017 to accept their agreement otherwise it will be withdrawn.

To accept the offer of an EFS Wider Level Scheme agreement, farmers must log on to the Government Gateway (www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services) where they can view their agreement document and associated information including the terms and conditions of the Scheme.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “It’s important that applicants familiarise themselves with the requirements, terms and conditions of the agreement on offer before accepting it. Agreements must be accepted via our online services web portal.

“Once you understand what you are agreeing to take on, simply click on the ‘Accept’ button within the On-line Services portal.

“If you have any queries or problems in relation to your EFS Wider Level agreements, contact the EFS Helpline on 0800 8675 7507 or email: efs@daera-ni.gov.uk.”

During the month of July DAERA Direct Offices will offer assistance to applicants to access, view and accept their EFS Wider Level agreements. DAERA Direct Offices are open Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 4:30pm. Alternatively please call 0300 200 7848 and ask for your local DAERA Direct office.