Donkey Sanctuary Belfast to hold Autumn Fair

The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast in Templepatrick is raising vital funds for its cause by holding an Autumn Fair – a free day out with donkeys to meet and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy at the end of this month.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 30th from 10.00am until 2.00pm at The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast, 72 Ballymartin Road, Templepatrick, Ballyclare, BT39 0BS.

Highlights of this year’s Autumn Fair include donkey meet and greets, fun stalls and games, a bouncy slide, face painting, crafts, a tombola and raffle.

There will also be a barbecue and homemade refreshments throughout the day, as well as the opportunity to buy from the on-site gift shop and adopt donkeys Alfie and Benjy.

Tina Symington of The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast said: “Come and join us for this action-packed day. We guarantee that there will be something for everyone in the family.

“It’s going to be a super day and also the perfect opportunity to learn all about donkeys and their care, and gain an insight into the unique benefits they can bring to us.”

Admission and parking for this event is free.

For information about this event, please contact The Donkey Sanctuary, Belfast on: 028 9332 4647 or visit www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/visit-us/belfast.

The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast provides a donkey assisted therapy programme throughout Northern Ireland, which benefits children and adults with additional needs by allowing them to connect with donkeys on an emotional as well as physical level.

It holds events and open days throughout the year and all proceeds go towards The Donkey Sanctuary’s work in the community and worldwide.