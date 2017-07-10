Donrho claims champion flock

Patrick Donnelly of the acclaimed Donrho Flock has taken overall champion flock, including best stock ram and best large flock, in the recent Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch Flock Competition.

The flock competition was judged by Suffolk breeder Philip Lynch, Glyde Flock.

The awards were presented at the branch’s annual barbecue and auction held in Ballymena Rugby Club .

The Branch would like to thank the sponsors of the flock competition, United Feeds, Northern Counties Co-Op, Bimeda and Roxan.

Patrick will hold a viewing day of his winning flock on Friday, July 14, at 6pm, this is an open invitation to all friends and Suffolk breeders to come along and join him on farm at 6 Lisnacrogher Road, Rathkenny, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, BT43 6QP. Refreshments will be provided.

Flock competition results:-

Class 1 (Flock of 30 Ewes and Under): 1st, Martin Butler; 2nd, Philip Gurney; 3rd, David Ford.

Class 2 (Flock of 31 Ewes and Over): 1st, Patrick Donnelly; 2nd, Patrick McVerry; 3rd, Andrew McNeilly.

Pen of Ewe Lambs: 1st, Philip Gurney; 2nd, David Ford; 3rd, Martin Butler.

Stock Ram: 1st, Patrick Donnelly (Rhaeadr Rhonn); 2nd, Martin Butler (Castleisle Carnage); 3rd, Patrick McVerry (Birness Brexit).

Champion Flock - Patrick Donnelly .

Reserve Champion Flock - Martin Butler.