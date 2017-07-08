Double success for Lisnacloon Herd

Ideal weather conditions and a packed programme helped attract a large crowd of spectators and an excellent display of dairy stock to the 177th Omagh Show last Saturday.

Selecting the Omagh qualifiers for the McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship was well-known dairy judge and cattle photographer Jane Steele, from the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland.

As her first qualifier, Jane selected the third calver, Lisnacloon Stanleycup Amy EX92, from the Lisnacloon Herd of William Hunter, Castlederg. Amy qualified as a heifer for the 2014 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Championship Final, and was awarded Reserve Champion Holstein at Fermanagh Show the following year. In her last lactation, she reached 10,440kg by 305 days, at 4.25% butterfat and 3.22% protein. Calved since April, she is currently yielding 50 kg/day.

The second Omagh qualifier, again from William Hunter’s herd, was the second calver, Lisnacloon Saloon Amy VG87. This promising young cow finished runner-up in the heifer section of the 2016 Holstein Herds Competition. A daughter of the first qualifier, she calved in April and is currently producing 45 kg/day.

McLarnon Feeds wish both qualifying cows every success at the Antrim Show final on Saturday, July 22. With some of the top dairy cows in Northern Ireland having already qualified, the 2017 final is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested in the Championship’s history. Just two qualifying shows now remain before the final line-up is complete.