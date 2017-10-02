Double tops for Tamnamoney at Swatragh

The Northern Ireland Texel Breeders Club held their annual Club show and sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart recently.

Sponsored by Farmware Supplies, judging commenced with the shearling ram class under the expert eye of judge Shaune Duggan, Drumard Hill Texels, Knockloughrim, Magherafelt.

Shaune Duggan judge at the NI Texel Breeders Club Show & Sale at Swatragh hands over the Farmware Supplies Reserve Champion Rosette to Richard Henderson Ballynahone Texels.

Mr Duggan choose his first place shearling ram and later Farmware Supplies Champion from Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen. This Duncryne Uber Cool son later sold to Orval Wilson for the top price of the evening at 880gns.

Standing second in the line-up was the Killans exhibit from Stephen Etherson, a Poseyhill Wally son, also selling to the same buyer as the Champion for 580gns.

Colin Gregg’s Kildowney pen claimed the third place rosette in the Shearling Class. His Drummillar Wizard son also claimed the third best price for a shearling at 480gns.

First in the ram lamb class and later Mr Duggan’s Farmware Supplies Reserve Champion was Richard Henderson Ballynahone Texels. Another Duncryne Uber Cool son, he later went under the hammer to a packed ringside and selling to Kevin Scullion for 420gns.

It was a return to Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen for the second place rosette. His Halbeath Woody son saw Mr Strawbridge take double tops, also pocketing the best price for a ram lamb at 550gns. Mr Duggan also returned to Stephen Etherson’s Killans pen for third place. This Springwell Young Blood son sold to A M Anderson for 500gns.

Overall quality lots met with steady trade with average for 29 lots 351gns and 85% clearance.

Show results sponsored by Farmware Supplies Swatragh

Overall Champion: Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney with Shearling Ram

Reserve Overall: Richard Henderson Ballynahone with Ram Lamb

Shearling Rams: 1st, Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney; 2nd, Stephen Etherson, Killans; 3rd, Colin Gregg, Kildowney.

Ram Lamb: 1st, Richard Henderson, Ballynahone; 2nd, Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney; 3rd, Stephen Etherson, Killans.

Other Leading Prices

Roger Strawbridge 880gns, 550gns; Stephen Etherson 580gns, 500gns, 340gns; Colin Gregg 480gns; McKinney Bros 390gns; C&M Mullan 350gns; Richard Henderson 420gns; E&P Johnston 460gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Gortin on 6th October and Ballymena Harvest Sale on 9th October.

All sales will commence with judging at 6pm followed by sales at 7pm.

Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary 07791 679 112.