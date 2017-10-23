Drumderg Texels hits high price at Gortin

As the NI Texel Club Ram sales draw to a close steady trade for rams continued at their recent sale in Gortin.

Judge Liam Donohoe, Derryvore Texels, dealt with the challenge of judging the Smyths Daleside Feeds Show and Championship.

Judge Liam Donohoe and Sponsor David Armstrong congratulate Brian Dooher Shacon Texels on claiming the Smyths Daleside Reserve Champion at the NI Texel Breeders Club Show & Sale at Gortin.

Choosing a Blackstown Wayne son for the first place rosette out of Messrs A&J Young’s Kilrail House pen, this shearling ram later sold for 380gns to Noel Barton, Omagh.

Mr Donohoe made his next choice from RS & RT Robinson’s Cloughbane pen, a Clarks Unreal son while third place was claimed by a Brague Wanderer son from Andrew Hutchinson’s Round Island pen.

The judge took his first place Ram Lamb and Smyths Daleside Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. Sired by Farmhill Whizz Kid out of a Tullylagan Tonko dam, this lamb later sold for 480gns to R Keys, Tykernaghan.

Claiming second place in the line-up and the Smyths Daleside Reserve Champion was Brian Dooher’s Shacon exhibit. This Deveronvale Warrior son later changed hands for 430gns.

Standing third was Alistair Breen’s homebred Drumderg Won and Only son out of a Teiglium Tornado daughter. This lamb later sold for 650gns to Gerald Sproule, Castlederg.

Hitting the high price for the evening was this lamb’s pen mate, Drumderg Aftershock. A Strathbogie Whiplash son out of a Cornerstone Tin Tin ewe he joins the Carnview pedigree flock owned by Geoffrey Cathcart, Monea, for 1,300gns.

The sale saw 33 lots sold averaging 377gns.

The Northern Ireland Texel Club wish to thank Smyths Daleside for sponsoring the event.

Results

Shearling Ram Class: 1st Messrs A&J Young, Kilrail House; 2nd RS Robinson, Cloughbane; 3rd Andrew Hutchinson, Round Island

Ram Lamb Class: 1st Adrian Liggett, Corbo; 2nd Brian Dooher, Shacon; 3rd Alistair Breen, Drumderg; 4th Geoffrey Cathcart, Carnview; 5th Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater; 6th Gary Rankin, Garvetagh Hill.

Other leading prices: A Breen 1300gns; 650gns; 500gns; Gareth Fyffe 500gns; 380gns; A&J Young 480gns; 380gns; A Liggett 480gns; A Fyffe 450gns; 450gns; 380gns; G Rankin 440gns; B Dooher 430gns; G Cathcart 380gns.