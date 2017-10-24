Search

Dunbia farmers raise £10,000

Roy McColl with family and friends.
Cowboy boots and stetsons were the order of the day for over 200 of Dunbia’s supply farmers as they attended a ‘Harvest Hoolie’ held at Dobson’s Farm.

The craic was mighty, with a surprise guest appearance from none other than May McFetridge who brought the roof down with her usual banter. No-one was left safe!

Janet Dobson, Iris McCrea and Victor McCrea.

After a fantastic steak barbecue, Two More Heroes provided the music for the jiving, a much-needed exercise after such a scrumptious meal.

Speaking after the event, William Allister, Livestock Procurement Manager for Dunbia NI, said: “It was a fantastic evening where we had the opportunity to thank our local supply base of farmers for their loyal support, and work together to give something back to such a worthwhile cause ‘Marie Curie NI’.

“Can I publicly thank once again those farmers who have supplied Dunbia over the years and trust they will continue with their support as we enter into a new chapter in the life of Dunbia, a JV with the Dawn Group. We look forward to the future where together with all our stakeholders we endeavour to grow the business.”

He continued: “A special mention of thanks is also extended to The Loft, Two More Heroes, Dungannon District Council, Dunbia’s Maintenance team and not forgetting my own Procurement Department; as one of them once said: “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Geoffrey McCoy, Randal Livingstone, George Williamson and William Allister.

Alistair and Diane McIvor

