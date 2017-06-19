Dunbia Group Deputy Chief Executive Tony O’Neill to step down

Tony O’Neill OBE, is to step down as Group Deputy Chief Executive of Dunbia, it has been announced.

Making the announcement Dunbia Group Chief Executive, Jim Dobson, said the move marks a significant waypoint for the company’s growth, particularly as they look to the future with their new JV partners Dawn Meats and work to fully integrate a rapidly expanding business.

He added: “Tony has worked tirelessly to bring this project to a successful conclusion and we wish him well in his planned retirement.”

Tony O’Neill said that he relished the challenge of the last three years, having long admired the energy and entrepreneurship demonstrated by Jim and Jack Dobson in growing Dunbia to become the market force throughout the UK and Ireland that it is today.

He added: “I am delighted to have played a part in driving forward such a dynamic company as Dunbia during a challenging time for the red meat sector and I have enjoyed working with a fantastic group of people.

“I am leaving a business poised to develop and grow with the new JV partnership and I wish my former colleagues at Dunbia every continued success. I will be continuing to engage with Dunbia and the wider food industry through my chairmanship of the Agri-Food Strategy Board (AFSB) and in my new role with the Northern Ireland Food Marketing Association (NIFMA) as we work with the Executive to implement the remaining key recommendations identified in the AFSB ”Going for Growth” action plan and enable Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry to exploit its full potential in the volatile environment created by Brexit.”