Dungannon venue for dairy youngstock sale

Taaffe Auctions has announced details of a special spring turnout sale comprising of pedigree and non-pedigree Holstein and Jersey heifers.

The auction takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Tuesday 9th May, commencing at noon sharp.

The catalogue includes 110 Holstein-bred heifers and eight Jersey heifers.

Edwin and Edward Bruce from Ballinamallard are selling 36 head comprising of 21 springing heifers due between June and December; 13 service age heifers, and two heifer calves.

The herd average is 7,759kgs at 4.12% butterfat and 3.26% protein, and the heifers on offer are daughters of bulls such as Massey, Aalshorst Pleasure, Prehen Omen and Crackholm Fever.

Moore McCurdy is selling 16 bulling heifers from his Springsfarm Herd in Ballymoney.

These well-grown heifers range in age from November 2015 to March 2016. They are daughters of Alta Barney, Welcome Glenton, Ladd P, Regelcreek Shot Al, TW Goodwhone; and are bred from the herd’s top cow families, with two of the lots on offer boasting three generations of EX dams.

Also catalogued are 35 heifers from Ivor Broomfield’s Moneyquin Herd in Armagh. His consignment includes 11 bulling heifers, 12 heifer calves born autumn 2016 and 12 heifer calves born spring 2017.

Moneyquin’s rolling herd average is 8,319 litres, and the heifers on offer are sired by top AI bulls such as Unix, Endure, Elude, Soloman, Smokin, Cinderdoor and Aikman.

Rounding off the sale is the complete dispersal of youngstock from Colum McBride’s Trillick-based herd. Included are 13 in-calf heifers due in October and November, 12 bulling heifers, and six autumn-born heifer calves bred in the Galastar Herd in Cheshire.

Colum McBride’s group also includes eight pedigree Jersey heifers (three in-calf and five maidens) purchased at the Swangrove Farms dispersal in Gloucestershire.

Catalogues are available on request from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com