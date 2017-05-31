Encouraging start for poultry sales as avian flu restrictions lifted

Auctioneers Lawrie and Symington’s Lanark mart welcomed poultry farmers and buyers back to its market this week for the first time since the avian flu restrictions came into force across Scotland in December last year.

Results show that business has made a promising return with better than expected overall sales. Lawrie and Symington had a catalogue entry of 621 lots. Topping the day’s trade was a pair of peahens which made £135.

Some of the stock for sale at auctioneers Lawrie and Symingtons Lanark mart

Sales were up on the same time last year signifying a positive return to business for the 150 year old auction house.

The Scottish government lifted the restrictions earlier this month following a veterinary risk assessment concluding that the risk of avian influenza incursion to poultry and captive birds in Scotland had decreased to low.

Andrew Goldie, auctioneer at Lawrie and Symington in Lanark, commented: “Yesterday’s results were very encouraging and it’s good that business has now returned to normal after such an extended period. Results were up on last year and better than we anticipated. Turnout was very good with the vast majority of lots having sold.

“The bird restriction has doubtless had an effect on the wider market but people recognise that the measures are in place for a good reason.

Yesterday’s results were very encouraging and it’s good that business has now returned to normal after such an extended period. Results were up on last year and better than we anticipated. Turnout was very good with the vast majority of lots having sold. Andrew Goldie, Auctioneer, Lawrie and Symington, Lanark

“Farmers and customers are still worried about avian flu and what it means for them day-to-day, and there’s still a lot of concern about what the future holds. However, it’s good to see such a positive return to business and we look forward to welcoming them all back in due course.”

Lawrie and Symington is celebrating 150 years of livestock auctions this year and will be exhibiting at the Royal Highland Show next month.

Other leading prices in Poultry:

£122 trio light Sussex Bantams, £120 6 Rhode Island red pullets, pea hen £85, 10 Isa brown hens £82, pair Toulouse geese £80, Peacock £80, 6 Silver Appleyard Ducks £74, 4 Ancona Bantams £64, PR Lavender Silkies £62, Peacock £60, 3 Welsummer Pullets £58, Peacock £55, 6 Silver Appleyard Ducks £54, 6 Welsh Harlequin £54.

Auctioneers Lawrie and Symingtons Lanark mart welcomed poultry farmers and buyers back to its market this week for the first time since the avian flu restrictions came into force across Scotland in December last year