Entries sought for annual Beltex cross-bred sheep carcase competition

Entries are now being sought for the annual Beltex cross-bred sheep carcase competition, which will be held at Dunbia’s premises in Dungannon on Friday, July 28th.

This popular event, organised by the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club and supported by the Beltex Sheep Society, is sponsored by Dunbia, Provita and the Beltex Club.

The prize fund for this year totals £550 and as well as the pairs competition a cash prize will also be awarded for the best individual carcase on the day.

“Beltex is increasing in popularity as a terminal sire with more and more commercial sheep farmers using Beltex rams in their flocks and as a Club we have been running this competition for a number of years now,” explained Colin Barnes of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club.

“Entrants have to decide which of their live lambs are paired before weigh-in.

“It tests their ability to not only judge the fat class but the kill-out percentage to ensure that the best matching pairs go before the judges.”

All lambs entered should be in the usual processor spec of 16-21kg dead weight.

“The competition is always well supported and once again we are hoping for a good entry,” added Colin.

The Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club is also extending an invitation to Young Farmers’ Club members and others to come along on the day and view the carcases following the competition.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for those wishing to hone their skills in live sheep and carcase judging,” said Colin.

For further information or to enter the competition contact Colin Barnes via email colin_a_barnes@hotmail.co. uk or telephone 07811 556673.