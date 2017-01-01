Entries still open for YLBNI event

The Young Limousin Breeders Northern Ireland (YLBNI) Club are hosting their annual Young Handlers Competition and Calf Spectacular at Ballymena Mart on Saturday 21st January 2017.

Judging this prestige competition is Christine Williams and partner Paul Tippetts from the renowned Wilodge Herd. The day will kick off at 9am with the Young Handlers Competition for competitors up to the age of 28 years old, followed by the Calf Spectacular.

Classes are open for all Pedigree Limousin calves and Limousin crossed Commercial calves born on or after 1st January 2016. There will also be the opportunity to sell your calf if you so wish after the Northern Ireland Limousin Club Female Sale.

Entries were due to close on Friday 16th December 2016 but don’t panic if you haven’t got your calf halter trained yet as the club will accept entries up to Monday 2nd January 2017.

Entry forms can be downloaded from www.limousin.co.uk (Media & News Section) or contact Briege Diamond on briegediamond@yahoo.com