Established fishery business with café, tackle shop and owner’s lodge for sale

Fenn Wright, the leading specialist in the sale of water related properties, is pleased to offer for sale Ivy House Lakes.

The site is located to the east of the village of Grittenham, Wiltshire just three miles to the west of the popular market town of Royal Wootton Bassett, 10 miles from Swindon and 12 miles from Chippenham.

Ivy House Lakes is located to the east of the village of Grittenham, Wiltshire just three miles to the west of the popular market town of Royal Wootton Bassett, 10 miles from Swindon and 12 miles from Chippenham. It has a guide price of �695,000

With a guide price of £695,000, Ivy House Lakes comprises of six well stocked coarse fishing lakes and facilities building including a three bedroom detached lodge, tackle shop, café, toilets and showers.

The property has been extended over the course of 32 years, and now covers 14.8 acres (6 ha).

The grounds have been extensively improved including the re-stocking and re-designing of all the lakes with two new platforms, the establishment of two carp lakes as well as modifications to the tackle shop.

The largest, Match Lake extends to two acres (0.8 ha) stocked with 8lb carp, bream up to 4lb, as well as skimmers, perch, tench and shoals of roach.

Extending to 1.4 acres (0.6 ha) Willow Lake is stocked with carp up to 18lb, bream, tench, perch and roach.

The smallest of the lakes, Peter’s Pond used just for pleasure fishing extends to 0.2 acres (0.9 ha) and is stocked with tench, roach, perch, carp and bream and has been thoughtfully designed with families in mind.

The Kingfisher Lake is regularly used for club and open matches and is well stocked with mixed coarse fish species.

The lake extends to 0.7 acres (0.3 ha) with a maximum depth of 5 ft.

The Specimen Lake extends to approximately 1.2 acres (0.5 ha) and is stocked with carp up to 24lb, with a maximum depth of 7 ft.

Ivy House Lakes’ café possesses a fully fitted and equipped commercial kitchen and has the capacity for 32 covers.

A workshop and a fully fitted and stocked tackle shop, selling a range of tackle and bait can also be found on the site.

Owner accommodation can be found in The Lodge, comprising of an open plan dining and kitchen area and a spacious lounge with access to the upper floors.

There are also three spacious bedrooms, two shower rooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the lodge benefits from a recently refurbished decking and garden area.

Adjacent to the fishery and set in 7.7 acres (3.1 ha) is an old agricultural building valued at £375,000.

The property has been granted planning consent for conversion into three residential dwellings, which would make ideal accommodation for holiday or short term let purposes if purchased with the fishery.

Subject to planning consent, there is also further scope for the business to be developed with touring caravans and pods.

Ivy House Lakes benefits from an extremely good location close to the M4 motorway, drawing holiday makers from London, Bristol and surrounding areas.

In this year ending in January 2017 the complex has turned over in excess of £62,000 and is on target to turn over £100,000 for the current financial year 2017/18.

There is a comprehensive list of machinery and fishery equipment available by separate negotiation and a full list is available from Fenn Wright.