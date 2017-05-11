Established fishery with equestrian facilities for sale

Fenn Wright, the leading specialists in the sale of water related properties, is pleased to offer for sale Lowfield Lakes. The site is ideally situated in the village of Bolton upon Dearne to the east of Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

With a guide price of £550,000 the property comprises of an attractive commercial coarse fishery, established business with further potential, equestrian facilities and modern four-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Lowfield Lakes in the village of Bolton upon Dearne to the east of Rotherham in South Yorkshire is on the market with Fenn Wright. It has a guide price of �550,000

The overall property extends to 6.5 acres (2.6ha).

The detached bungalow provides spacious living accommodation, with a study, kitchen diner, lounge, bathroom, ground floor bathroom and a master bedroom that boasts an en-suite.

An enclosed garden to the rear of the property can also be enjoyed by the new owner of Lowfield Lakes.

The fishery is accessed via a made-up track and has the benefit of fishing rights on the River Dearne.

Lowfield Lakes in the village of Bolton upon Dearne to the east of Rotherham in South Yorkshire is on the market with Fenn Wright. It has a guide price of �550,000

The main lake extends to approximately 1 acre (0.4 ha) and is stocked with a plethora of species including carp, roach, perch, tench, bream and ide, perfect for angler enthusiasts.

The corner pond that extends to approximately 0.4 acres (0.16 ha) and the riverside that extends to approximately 1 acre (0.4 ha) are also stocked well with carp, roach, ide, bream and perch.

Lowfield Lakes also comprises of nine stables, two tack sheds, a fisherman’s toilet, garage and workshop.

The equestrian facilities are let to a local resident and the adjacent field is currently let for £650 per annum.

The fishery benefits from an extremely good location and has the potential to be developed further.

The fishery turned over £28,630 for the year ending 31st March 2016, generated from day tickets (£6) and match fees.