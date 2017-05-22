EU Commission plans to re-authorise Glyphosate ‘positive’, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said the European Commission’s plan to re-authorise glyphosate for ten years is positive.

It says however it would have preferred a full 15 years reauthorisation, as suggested by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

“This will be a welcomed relief to growers, as it is one of the most widely used herbicides globally and in the EU,” says UFU president Barclay Bell.

“The loss of glyphosate would have greatly increased the time and cost of managing weeds, not only for farmers but for local councils and gardeners.”

The UFU has already been very active on this issue and will continue to work with its members and other UK and the EU farming unions to ensure the facts about glyphosate’s safety and its importance are fully understood in the run up to the European Commission confirming its decision on the licence.