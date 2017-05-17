European bidders again flock to Euro Auctions’ Dromore sale

Used construction equipment, agricultural machinery and industrial plant was again snapped up by bidders from across Europe at the two day Euro Auctions sale in Dromore, Northern Ireland on April 21 and 22nd which achieved a final hammer total of £5.67m.

“At our two-day auction in April we repeated the phenomenal success of our February event – matching the total hammer of £5.67m for both sales,” stated Jonnie Keys, Operations Manager for Euro Auctions.

2013 Volvo BL71B turbo loader, QH, piped c/w joystick controls with 3,276 hours went for �28,000

“Whilst we saw a 13% increase in the number of lots consigned to the recent Dromore sale, we had fewer ‘big ticket’ items, however, overall prices were sustained and the auction total jumped several million from a year ago.”

Almost 2,000 individual lots were consigned to this auction by 160 predominantly UK and Irish sellers and these attracted almost 900 bidders to register; over 50 of whom were first time registrations and half of these successfully placed winning bids.

Over half of all bidders also choose to attend the sale in person with 44% of the winning bids being placed via the internet.

Bidders came from across Europe including Poland, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Romania and Spain; with the turnout from the UK and the Republic of Ireland dominating the sale as expected.

Mr Keys continued: “Demand for quality, low hours used equipment, both within our domestic markets and across Europe is really booming, as a result of the favourable and relatively stable Euro exchange rates, helping increase the popularity of this sale.

“Buyers are increasingly confident and willing to invest in the right equipment while sellers can also realise good prices for each piece of high-specification, well maintained equipment they consign – making it a win win scenario for everybody.

“We’re also seeing increased interest at many of our other international auction sites as buyers look for quality used and near new construction plant and agricultural equipment.

“Our recent auction in Leeds at the end of April for example achieved a 15% boost on its previous best sale, as over 4,500 lots went under the hammer, achieving a £37.3m hammer total; £5m up on the hammer total from the January auction.”

Massey Ferguson 399 4WD tractor c/w MF 885E loader and just 190 true hours logged as it had been barn stored for some time making �21,000

At the Dromore auction a 2014 JCB 540-170 turbo powershift telehandler c/w joystick controls, sway, WLI, A/C, forks and 3,600 reported hours went for £40,500; while other telehandlers at this auction included a 2012 Manitou MT1840 Privelege turbo model c/w sway, sideshift and forks with 3,985 hours that went for £27,500; and a 2013 JCB 535-140 HI VIZ turbo powershift machine with just 3,210 hours c/w sway, side shift, WLI, A/C and forks made £31,000.

Looking at backhoes, a 2013 Volvo BL71B turbo loader, (pictured) QH, piped c/w joystick controls with 3,276 hours went for £28,000; a 2007, fully documented, JCB3CX P21 hammered at £21,000; while a 2004 Terex 860SX with 3,763 hours and complete with 4-in-1 bucket went for £12,500.

More agricultural oriented lots included a T6070 New Holland 4WD tractor, power command c/w front suspension, cab suspension and A/C registered in 2009 with 7,415 hours going for £22,000; a 2012 McCormick XTX200 4WD tractor with 3,985 hours c/w front suspension, rear suspension, A/C making £17,250; a fully documented 2012 John Deere 6930 PREMIUM tractor c/w auto quad plus, TSL suspension, air brakes, cab suspension, LH reverse, A/C and air seat which hammered at £31,500; a 2002 Irish registered Valtra 8450 4WD tractor with 5,750 hours going for just £8,750; while a Massey Ferguson 399 4WD tractor c/w MF 885E loader and just 190 true hours logged as it had been barn stored for some time making £21,000.

There were also a number of 2017 trailers in this auction including a Barford L22 low-loader and a Barford R15 heavy duty ‘rock’ trailer that went for £6,750 and £6,500; while a 2017 Pronar T700XL 17.5 ton twin axle grain/silage trailer c/w sprung drawbar, air brakes, hydraulic tail gate and side extensions went for £12,500.

A little grey 1938 Ferguson Brown Type A, that went for �24,500. Pictured with Cecil Murphy (left) the new owner

The Dromore auction site also recently hosted a specialist and bespoke one‑day sale where a vast private collection of 100 plus cherished classic and historic tractors go under the hammer attracting interest from over 500 bidders from 25 countries.

Most went for really good money, with the star lot being a little grey 1938 Ferguson Brown Type A, that went for £24,500, while others in the collection, as expected, went for just a couple of thousand pounds each.

Upcoming Euro Auctions events include a one day sale in Brisbane, Australia on May 18th; the next massive three‑day Leeds, UK sale between May 31st and June 2nd; plus an event in Zaragoza, Spain on June 7th.

Following the merger with Yoder and Frey in the USA auctions are also scheduled in Florida on May 24th; in Saugatuck, Michigan on May 31st; and Atlanta on June 8th. Then it’s back to Dromore for sales on June 23rd and 24th.

Full details and catalogues for all forthcoming Euro Auctions events are available on its website at www.euroauctions.com and separate Bidder Numbers are required to bid on any Lot at each event which can be done either in person at the sale or via Euro Auctions’ Free Internet Bidding Service.

For other enquiries contact Euro Auctions on 0044 (0) 2882 898262.