Evening sale of Simmentals

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is staging an evening show and sale of pedigree and commercial cattle at Ballymena Mart on Wednesday, May 31.

Generously sponsored by Connon General Merchants and the Edenvale Simmental Herd, the catalogue features an entry of 18 bulls and 11 pedigree females. A selection of commercial females will come under the hammer immediately after the pedigree sale.

Judging gets underway at 5pm, and is in the capable hands of Kenneth Stubbs from the Drumbulcan Herd based at Irvinestown in County Fermanagh. The sale will commence at 7pm.

The bulls on offer range in age from August 2015 to May 2016.

Club chairman Matthew Cunning said: “This is an official Simmental Club sale. Bidders are assured of quality and consistency, and can buy with confidence knowing that all pedigree and commercial cattle have been tested and vaccinated for BVD. Many of the pedigree bulls and females featured in the catalogue come from high health accredited herds.”

All pedigree stock will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

Herds represented in the catalogue include Bridgewater Farm, Carnanrancy, Drumsamney, Gillview, Kilbride Farm, Lisglass, Longbeach, Magheracrigan, Maghereagh, Pointfarms, Ranfurly and Sperrin View.

The female portion of the catalogue has attracted entries from the Castlemount, Cleenagh and Ashland herds. Breed society president Robin Boyd is offering a draft of four maiden heifers from his Slievenagh Herd. They are daughters of Kilbride Farm Delboy and the 20,000gns Auchorachan Wizard.

Archie Reaney is offering four maiden heifers from his Cladymore Herd. They are by Kilbride Farm Delboy, and the Cairnview Snazzy son Kilbride Farm Cavan.

Matthew Cunning added: “The dual purpose Simmental breed has tremendous maternal and terminal traits, giving it a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

“The females are fertile, docile, and have great mothering characteristics, coupled with plenty of milk.”

The catalogue can be viewed on the British Simmental Cattle Society website: www.britishsimmental.co.uk. Click on sales and select on-line catalogues.

Catalogues are also available on request from the auctioneers JA McClelland and Sons tel: 028 2563 3470.