Events planned to remember Oliver-James

The family of little Oliver-James McCrea, from Stewartstown, are once again inviting everyone to come along and support a tractor run in his memory.

Oliver-James, died unexpectedly in 2011 aged just three and a half, and since his death, his parents Andrew and Laura-Jayne McCrea, from Stewartstown have been supporting charity, Friends of Africa missionary Endeavour (FAME).

On Saturday 19th August “Tractor Run Family fun” will take place from 3pm-5pm with entertainment from Local group “Bitz and Pieces” playing on “The Grassmen” stage and “Free giveaways” for all tractor drivers. There will also be Lawn Mower Racing, Bouncy castles, The Jungle quad train and pony rides, ice cream van and kids stall.

The Tractor Run will start off from McCrea’s farm (192 Coagh Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5LW) at 5pm; spectators will need to be in Cookstown centre for 6.00pm to see the tractors come through the town at 6.15pm.

At 7.30pm there will be a BBQ, and hog roast, catered by Jean Maguire.

After this George Barclay (farmer and evangelist) will share a message of hope from God’s word.

This year’s series of events will commence on Sunday 13th August at 8.00pm with a time of praise and a message from Samuel Balmer (Postal Bible School).

Events include:

- Monday, 14th August 8pm Speaker Brenden Jones and the “STARUS Group” (Free will offering Starus)

- Tuesday, 15th August 8pm Speaker Samuel Adams “Revival Movement”

- Wednesday, 16th Alan Bartley “ independent Evangelist”

- Thursday, 17th August Norman Paynter “Independant Evangelist”

- Friday, 18th August Albert McDonald pastor of Antrim Road Christian Fellowship (each evening a free will offering will be available to support these local worthy causes).

From Monday 14th to Friday, 18th August each morning at 10am there will be a Ladies Coffee morning with speaker Maggie Burrows - Foundation Ministries on the topic “Women of Purpose” (freewill offering for Foundation Ministries).

Also from 2pm to 4pm from Monday 14th to Friday 18th there will be a Holiday Bible Club for ages 4-13 years.

Events will conclude with a special time of praise on Sunday, 20th August at 8.00pm.

Andrew stated: “Once again all the events are freewill donation for anyone who wants to come to any of the events this year. We just want people to feel lead to support these worthy Charities.It will also encourage people to hear how their kind donations and prayerful support have been put to such good use over the past 12 months.”

To see more on the work of Fame visit www.famemissions.org or search for Friends of Africa Missionary endeavour on Facebook.