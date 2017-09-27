Exceptional farm for sale overlooking the ‘Queen Of The Cotswolds’

An exceptionally rare opportunity to buy a brand new five-bedroom farm house set within over 100 acres of prime Cotswold farmland has come onto the market.

Located in the picturesque Painswick Valley, Dutchcombe Farm, which is surrounded by open countryside and is accessed via a private farm road, includes a new 3,000 sq ft Cotswold stone farmhouse.

Dutchcombe Farm, Painswick, Cotswolds

Marketed by Ben Compton of Bruton Knowles, the land is split into 10 lots. The total guide price is £4 million with offers being considered for each of the lots or farm as a whole.

With stunning views across the valley to the village of Painswick, there are good links to Cheltenham and Cirencester while nearby train stations in Stroud, Cheltenham and Gloucester provide access to the main rail network.

The 113.71 acres includes a mix of pasture and woodland, an agricultural building, stable block, two abandoned Cotswold stone cottages and a Cotswold stone barn.

Interest is expected to be considerable, attracting potential buyers from London looking to leave the city for a more tranquil life in the country and close to the village labelled ‘Queen of the Cotswolds’ which also featured recently in J K Rowling’s ‘A Casual Vacancy’ on the BBC.

This is an extraordinary opportunity in what is a stunningly beautiful part of the Cotswolds. Market conditions for agricultural property have been extremely buoyant and we expect this particular sale to attract a lot of interest especially as there is an undersupply in the market for this type of property and land in such a stunning location. Ben Compton, Bruton Knowles

The farm is also very close to the Slad Valley made famous by writer Laurie Lee and his book ‘Cider with Rosie’.

“The two stone cottages alone represent an opportunity to develop into two fantastic holiday homes, subject to planning approval.

“Due to the rarity of this sale we’re also expecting interest from abroad and foreign buyers looking to acquire well-located agricultural estates in the UK.

“Its location, the buildings, along with the ability to develop potential alternative accommodation truly makes this a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

