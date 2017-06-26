Exceptional turnout at National show

Hampshire Down sheep breeders held their annual National show at Armagh Show and very much appreciate the support and sponsorship from Red Mills and Animax Animal Health.
Jonathan Barnard, Dorset was invited to judge the large entry giving him a challenge to place the many high quality sheep.
In the first class a shearling ram from the flock of Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher was placed first, Loughan Moss 16270 Polyphemus sired by Loughan Moss Poseidon and a Loughan Moss ewe. This outstanding ram went on to take Reserve Breed Champion.
The older ewe class was won by a five shear homebred ewe from Allen & Vicky McFadden’s flock, sired by Ashley 11017 Rock star and an Ashley Ewe.
A shearling ewe by Ashley Black Jack and a homebred Ballyvester Ewe from the flock of Liz Robinson and daughters, added another accolade to her show success. The judge also chose her as breed champion of the show, giving the Robinson family their third championship this year with this exceptional ewe.
The ewe lamb class had a large entry with the judge awarding Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s flock first place with a lamb by Ballycreelly What the Devil and a Ballycreelly ewe. This ewe was female champion at last year’s premier breed sale in Stratford.
Jonathan Barnard commented that the ram lamb class was a difficult one to judge as there were several exceptional ram lambs on show. A lamb from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s flock was awarded first place again sired by Ballycreelly What The Devil and a Yarcombe ewe.
An untrimmed Ram Lamb from the flock of Peter Lawson took first place with a ram lamb by Ashley Black Jack and a Loughbrae Ewe 58U14544
Rodney Wilson’s Aimney flock was placed first with an excellent pair of matching ewe lambs. The winning pair of shearling ewes were from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s, Ballycreelly Flock sired by Yarcombe Flashman.
The Group of Three class was awarded to Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher’s Loughan Moss flock. This outstanding group were also selected as Interbreed Group Champions of the show.
The club thoroughly enjoyed having Jonathan Barnard to judge, thanking him and their sponsors with a light lunch after showing and later all exhibitors and the judge were invited back by Vicky and Allen to a BBQ and social evening at their farm. Thank you to Vicky and Allen for a very enjoyable evening.
Many thanks to Armagh Show organisers, the sponsors Connolly’s Red Mills and Animax Animal Health and the breeders who all contributed to making this a very successful event.
Class Results
CHAMPION: Robinson family, Ballyvester flock with their Shearling ewe bred by Ashley Black Jack and a Ballyvester ewe.
Reserve Champion: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher, Loughan Moss Flock with their Shearling Ram bred by Loughan Moss Poseidon and out of a Loughan Moss ewe.
RAM ANY AGE
1st: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
2nd: Hannah Robinson
3rd: Kevin McCarthy
EWE ANY AGE
1st: Allen & Vicky McFadden
2nd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
3rd: Trevor & Christopher Todd
SHEARLING EWE
1st: Hannah Robinson
2nd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
4th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
5th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
6th: Jake Wells
EWE LAMB
1st: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
2nd: Allen & Vicky McFadden
3rd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
4th: Rodney Wilson
5th: Sean & Gillian Doyle
6th: Rodney Wilson
RAM LAMB
1st: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
2nd: Allen & Vicky McFadden
3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
4th: Peter Lawson
5th: Rodney Wilson
6th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
PAIR OF LAMBS
1st: Rodney Wilson
2nd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
3rd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
4th: Sean & Gillian Doyle
5th: Peter Lawson
PAIR OF SHEARLING EWES
1st: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
2nd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
3rd: Rodney Wilson
GROUP OF THREE
1ST: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
2nd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
3rd: Sean & Gillian Doyle
4th: Peter Lawson
UNTRIMMED RAM LAMB
1st: Peter Lawson
2nd: Allen & Vicky McFadden
3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher
4th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy
NOVICE CLASS
1st: Peter Lawson
2nd: Rodney Wilson
3rd: Jake Wells
4th: Trever Todd