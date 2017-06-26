Exceptional turnout at National show

Hampshire Down sheep breeders held their annual National show at Armagh Show and very much appreciate the support and sponsorship from Red Mills and Animax Animal Health.

Jonathan Barnard, Dorset was invited to judge the large entry giving him a challenge to place the many high quality sheep.

Flora Lawson winner novice class

In the first class a shearling ram from the flock of Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher was placed first, Loughan Moss 16270 Polyphemus sired by Loughan Moss Poseidon and a Loughan Moss ewe. This outstanding ram went on to take Reserve Breed Champion.

The older ewe class was won by a five shear homebred ewe from Allen & Vicky McFadden’s flock, sired by Ashley 11017 Rock star and an Ashley Ewe.

A shearling ewe by Ashley Black Jack and a homebred Ballyvester Ewe from the flock of Liz Robinson and daughters, added another accolade to her show success. The judge also chose her as breed champion of the show, giving the Robinson family their third championship this year with this exceptional ewe.

The ewe lamb class had a large entry with the judge awarding Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s flock first place with a lamb by Ballycreelly What the Devil and a Ballycreelly ewe. This ewe was female champion at last year’s premier breed sale in Stratford.

Jonathan Barnard commented that the ram lamb class was a difficult one to judge as there were several exceptional ram lambs on show. A lamb from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s flock was awarded first place again sired by Ballycreelly What The Devil and a Yarcombe ewe.

An untrimmed Ram Lamb from the flock of Peter Lawson took first place with a ram lamb by Ashley Black Jack and a Loughbrae Ewe 58U14544

Rodney Wilson’s Aimney flock was placed first with an excellent pair of matching ewe lambs. The winning pair of shearling ewes were from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s, Ballycreelly Flock sired by Yarcombe Flashman.

The Group of Three class was awarded to Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher’s Loughan Moss flock. This outstanding group were also selected as Interbreed Group Champions of the show.

The club thoroughly enjoyed having Jonathan Barnard to judge, thanking him and their sponsors with a light lunch after showing and later all exhibitors and the judge were invited back by Vicky and Allen to a BBQ and social evening at their farm. Thank you to Vicky and Allen for a very enjoyable evening.

Many thanks to Armagh Show organisers, the sponsors Connolly’s Red Mills and Animax Animal Health and the breeders who all contributed to making this a very successful event.

Class Results

CHAMPION: Robinson family, Ballyvester flock with their Shearling ewe bred by Ashley Black Jack and a Ballyvester ewe.

Reserve Champion: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher, Loughan Moss Flock with their Shearling Ram bred by Loughan Moss Poseidon and out of a Loughan Moss ewe.

RAM ANY AGE

1st: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

2nd: Hannah Robinson

3rd: Kevin McCarthy

EWE ANY AGE

1st: Allen & Vicky McFadden

2nd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

3rd: Trevor & Christopher Todd

SHEARLING EWE

1st: Hannah Robinson

2nd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

4th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

5th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

6th: Jake Wells

EWE LAMB

1st: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

2nd: Allen & Vicky McFadden

3rd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

4th: Rodney Wilson

5th: Sean & Gillian Doyle

6th: Rodney Wilson

RAM LAMB

1st: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

2nd: Allen & Vicky McFadden

3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

4th: Peter Lawson

5th: Rodney Wilson

6th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

PAIR OF LAMBS

1st: Rodney Wilson

2nd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

3rd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

4th: Sean & Gillian Doyle

5th: Peter Lawson

PAIR OF SHEARLING EWES

1st: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

2nd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

3rd: Rodney Wilson

GROUP OF THREE

1ST: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

2nd: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

3rd: Sean & Gillian Doyle

4th: Peter Lawson

UNTRIMMED RAM LAMB

1st: Peter Lawson

2nd: Allen & Vicky McFadden

3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher

4th: Kevin & Anna McCarthy

NOVICE CLASS

1st: Peter Lawson

2nd: Rodney Wilson

3rd: Jake Wells

4th: Trever Todd